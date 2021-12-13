Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) PT Lowered to $34.00

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESMT. Citigroup upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist started coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Engagesmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Engagesmart stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.14. Engagesmart has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $5,109,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $43,808,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $71,526,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $3,310,953,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

