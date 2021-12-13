Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Lowered to GBX 3,700

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($54.37) to GBX 3,700 ($49.07) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.74) to GBX 3,400 ($45.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($39.92) to GBX 2,960 ($39.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($44.42) price objective (up from GBX 2,730 ($36.20)) on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($37.13) to GBX 2,600 ($34.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.80) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,267.78 ($43.33).

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,943 ($39.03) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,754.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,154.22. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,321 ($30.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($46.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of £39.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 235 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.68) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,149.12). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 245 shares of company stock valued at $644,025.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

