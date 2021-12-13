CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $24.87 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,070 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.4% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $24,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,555 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,935 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,663,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,502,000 after acquiring an additional 697,991 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,873,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $55.38 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

