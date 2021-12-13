Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $141.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $391.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.74 and a 200 day moving average of $143.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

