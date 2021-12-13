Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,105 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $2,770,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 46.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 36,313 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,539,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $47.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

