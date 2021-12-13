Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $391.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.30. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.