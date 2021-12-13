Coerente Capital Management Has $19.04 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Coerente Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 3.9% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 85.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 155.8% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 28,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $242.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $244.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

