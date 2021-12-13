ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 134,944.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after acquiring an additional 295,528 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5,112.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after acquiring an additional 253,444 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,365,000 after acquiring an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 679,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,071,000 after acquiring an additional 129,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,639,000.

ITOT opened at $106.09 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $83.60 and a 1 year high of $107.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.61.

