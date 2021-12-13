Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Novanta comprises 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.26% of Novanta worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the first quarter worth $238,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 11.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $167.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.59 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.53 and a 12 month high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

