Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 105,002 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,439 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,002 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in General Motors by 26.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 31.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 30.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,044 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

NYSE:GM opened at $63.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

