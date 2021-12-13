Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 6,387 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $18,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $113.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.