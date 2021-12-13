New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 2,715 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCO stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.