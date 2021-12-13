Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Trimmed by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Chubb by 33.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.88.

CB opened at $191.47 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.10 and a 200-day moving average of $177.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

