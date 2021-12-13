Palladium Partners LLC Has $33.50 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.3% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $148.99 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $435.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day moving average is $166.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

