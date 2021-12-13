Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $19,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $92.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

