Brokerages Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Target Price at $39.30

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SUM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at $10,041,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 320.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 533,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 406,462 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 610,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 52,227 shares during the period.

NYSE SUM opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

