Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Price Target at C$57.14

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$42.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$20.46 and a 52 week high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

