iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

IWB stock opened at $262.19 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $205.38 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.69.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

