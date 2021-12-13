Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 758 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 721.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,314,000 after acquiring an additional 999,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,173,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2,534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after buying an additional 252,106 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 5,073.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after buying an additional 249,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,553,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $171.36 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $178.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.74 and its 200 day moving average is $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

