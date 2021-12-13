2,457 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Bought by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $129.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.86 and its 200 day moving average is $116.50. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.90%.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

