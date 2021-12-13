OLD National Bancorp IN Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $116.38 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $78.56 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.