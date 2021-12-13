Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases Shares of 816 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at $310,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at $1,044,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Equifax by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at $256,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EFX opened at $295.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $296.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.03.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

