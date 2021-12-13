Westwood Management Corp IL Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $800,752,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $340,588,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $141.45 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.62 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.54.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $61,453,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 733 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $119,405.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,105 shares of company stock valued at $121,990,361 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

