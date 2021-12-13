Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for 2.8% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $110.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average of $119.10. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

