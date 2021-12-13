HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HQI opened at $20.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. HireQuest had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 20.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 1,630.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 212,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter worth $882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 167.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

