OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 58 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Ecolab by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Ecolab by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Ecolab stock opened at $232.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.28 and its 200 day moving average is $219.94. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

