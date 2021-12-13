CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.690-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.54 million-$781.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

NYSE:CIR opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.08 million, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CIRCOR International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of CIRCOR International worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.