CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.690-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.54 million-$781.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.96 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
NYSE:CIR opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.08 million, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CIRCOR International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of CIRCOR International worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
