Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$15.70 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.03 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.68 billion and a PE ratio of 36.09.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

