EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Declares Special Dividend of $2.00

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) announced a special dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the energy exploration company on Thursday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend by 110.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $10.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $89.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.61.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

