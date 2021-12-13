Sonic Automotive, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Sonic Automotive has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sonic Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

NYSE:SAH opened at $50.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonic Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Sonic Automotive worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

