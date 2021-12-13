Urban Edge Properties Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. Urban Edge Properties has a payout ratio of 157.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

UE opened at $18.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

UE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 60,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,735 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

