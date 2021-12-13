Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 76.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shaw Communications stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJR. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

