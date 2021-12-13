Full Sail Capital LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Full Sail Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.4% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 73,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $398.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

