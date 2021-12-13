Full Sail Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 567.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 236,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 200,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,517,000 after buying an additional 134,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 572.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 91,367 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 264,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $44.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $45.14.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.