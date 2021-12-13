Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Raises Dividend to $1.47 Per Share

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33.

Crown Castle International has increased its dividend by 26.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Crown Castle International has a payout ratio of 179.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Crown Castle International to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.4%.

NYSE:CCI opened at $193.21 on Monday. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.93.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

