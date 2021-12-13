Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $654.45 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $639.50 and its 200 day moving average is $616.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

