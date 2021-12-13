Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $836,581,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $115,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $127,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $379.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.95. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $379.93. The stock has a market cap of $239.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

