West Family Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $84.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222 over the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.