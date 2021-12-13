Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$743.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FFH shares. CIBC set a C$825.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$577.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$538.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$545.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$421.32 and a 52-week high of C$609.00.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.