NGL Energy Partners (NGL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL):

12/8/2021 – NGL Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

12/7/2021 – NGL Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – NGL Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – NGL Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – NGL Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2021 – NGL Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – NGL Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/13/2021 – NGL Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – NGL Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NGL opened at $2.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.09.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 305,000 shares of company stock worth $608,502.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after buying an additional 827,157 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 798,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 544,694 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 684,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 410,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 182,190 shares during the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

