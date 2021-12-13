RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Market Cap Achieves $176.24 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 13th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00339282 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00132615 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00087611 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000797 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

