Head-To-Head Analysis: Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) vs. Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Blend Labs alerts:

This table compares Blend Labs and Eventbrite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eventbrite $106.01 million 13.82 -$224.72 million ($1.53) -10.08

Blend Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eventbrite.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blend Labs and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 1 9 0 2.90 Eventbrite 0 1 0 0 2.00

Blend Labs presently has a consensus price target of $22.56, suggesting a potential upside of 174.73%. Eventbrite has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.19%. Given Blend Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A Eventbrite -93.07% -44.29% -10.50%

Summary

Blend Labs beats Eventbrite on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.