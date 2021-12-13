Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 759 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN stock opened at $334.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

