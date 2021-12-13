Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $114.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $269.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $115.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

