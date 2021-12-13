Simmons Bank Has $1.04 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 14.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of International Paper by 5.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of International Paper by 10.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $45.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33. International Paper has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

