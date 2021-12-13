Brokerages Anticipate Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Couchbase.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BASE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,863,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $25.08 on Monday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.41.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.