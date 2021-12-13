Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires Shares of 2,762 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,762 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $130,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 732,421 shares of company stock valued at $92,758,833. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMS opened at $133.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.26. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

