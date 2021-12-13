Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 324.2% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $507.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $510.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $405.35 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

