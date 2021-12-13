Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $100,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $357.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.86 and its 200-day moving average is $396.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.78 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

