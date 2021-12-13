NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,747,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,922 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $149,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $102.84 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $100.67.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

